JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.06% of Truist Financial worth $3,033,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.21. 240,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,845. The company has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.