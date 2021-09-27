Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.47. The company had a trading volume of 66,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.04. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.