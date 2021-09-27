Beaton Management Co. Inc. Invests $286,000 in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,064.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,071. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $157,939 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. 3,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,342. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

