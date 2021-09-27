Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Twitter comprises about 2.5% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $3,198,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Twitter by 218.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 33.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,860,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,013,000 after buying an additional 462,933 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 28.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.75. 132,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,068,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

