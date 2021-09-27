Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $11.63 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,006,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,803,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,933 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,034,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 1,910,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

CSCO traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $56.53. 272,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125,244. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

