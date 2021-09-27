Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $2.87 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.8% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,597 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 106,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

