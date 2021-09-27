Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 541,803 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,803 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $395,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $111.80 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

