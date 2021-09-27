Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $132,244,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $212.62 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.47.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.04.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

