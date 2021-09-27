Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 664 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.04 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

