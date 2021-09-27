O Dell Group LLC Sells 795 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

O Dell Group LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

