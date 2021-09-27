Syntal Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ally Financial by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 743,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,383,000 after buying an additional 382,170 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Ally Financial by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 219,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 208,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,971,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,261,000 after purchasing an additional 167,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.