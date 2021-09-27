Veil (VEIL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $92.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Veil has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $92.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.39 or 0.99951013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00088618 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00811500 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.00368278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00253107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

