Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.13. 191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,299. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $89.15.

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

