Atlantic Trust LLC Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.70 on Monday, hitting $619.84. 3,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.38. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.84.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.