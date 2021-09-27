Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 76,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). On average, analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

