Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,023. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

