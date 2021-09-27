Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $18.77 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.26. 506,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,486,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

