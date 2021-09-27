Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE UL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 91,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

