TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Gap Up to $19.87

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $20.75. TriState Capital shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

