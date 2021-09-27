TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Gap Up to $19.87

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $20.75. TriState Capital shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.09.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.
About TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
