Quest Investment Management LLC Has $14.51 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $451.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

