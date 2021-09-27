Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.19

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 6850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $1,878,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $89,683,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

