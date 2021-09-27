Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 18,400 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.84. 7,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,322. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.