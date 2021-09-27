Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $93,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.71 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,535 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73.

