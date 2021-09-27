Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Generac comprises 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 125.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $66,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $447.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,906. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.07 and a twelve month high of $466.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

