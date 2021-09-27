Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 5,886 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.56. 18,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

