Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Increased by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.8% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $96,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $163.12. 122,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.