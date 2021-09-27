Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.98. 2,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,881. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

