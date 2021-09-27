Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,089,000 after acquiring an additional 993,391 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,919,000 after acquiring an additional 938,405 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,619,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 758,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,754,000 after buying an additional 727,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,452. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.