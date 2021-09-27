Boston Family Office LLC Sells 27,640 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,640 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 135,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

