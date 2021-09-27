Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $228.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $226.60 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

