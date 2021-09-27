Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 22,127 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $29.51.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $636.79 million and a P/E ratio of 28.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
