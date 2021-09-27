Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 22,127 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $29.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.79 million and a P/E ratio of 28.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

