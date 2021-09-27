Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 4,424 shares.The stock last traded at $34.20 and had previously closed at $34.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hailiang Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Hailiang Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hailiang Education Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

