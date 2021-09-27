Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Acquired by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,168 shares during the period. Fossil Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 8.28% of Fossil Group worth $61,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,791,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577,697 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 532.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,134 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. 9,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $719.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.86. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

