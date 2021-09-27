Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.65. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 2,104 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $353,388,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $116,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

