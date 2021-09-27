Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $23.20

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $22.55. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $246,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

