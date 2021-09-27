Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $23.20

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $22.55. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $683.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $246,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
