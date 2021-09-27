Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $18.96

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $18.39. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $656.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

