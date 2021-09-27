Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $34.29

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.29, but opened at $32.92. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 17 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 455.50% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.