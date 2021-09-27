The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.34

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.34 and last traded at $77.34, with a volume of 24963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $138.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,260 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

