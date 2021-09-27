Transcodium Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $134,728.67 and $1,531.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded down 66.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00125413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.