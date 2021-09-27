Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($45.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE AHT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,047. The company has a market capitalization of $505.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

