Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.03 Million

Brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to post sales of $70.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.10 million. Camtek posted sales of $40.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $264.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $265.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $285.47 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.97. 1,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. Camtek has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

