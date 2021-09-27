Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $22.91 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal comprises about 1.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,152. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.