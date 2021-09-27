Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 857,704 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.36% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.12. 24,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,766. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

