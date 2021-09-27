Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $109,228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 186,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after acquiring an additional 143,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.81. 5,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,465. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.07 and a 200 day moving average of $454.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.