Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.61. The company had a trading volume of 125,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,955. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

