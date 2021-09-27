Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 2.0% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $28,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $53,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,445. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.82. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

