Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 3,425 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

SAM traded up $13.17 on Monday, hitting $527.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $934.78. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $508.50 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total transaction of $2,574,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

