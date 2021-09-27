Blair William & Co. IL Has $126.83 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,484 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.08% of Trex worth $126,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Trex by 71.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Trex by 382.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Trex by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,542. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.57.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.