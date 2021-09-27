Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 8,356 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $197.25 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.01 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

