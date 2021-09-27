PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Stevens Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 124.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 3.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $19,939,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 557,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.20. 61,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

